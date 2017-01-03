6 arrested, ID'd in Forsyth County Pawn gun heist linked to Bullseye Marksman robbery

6 arrested, ID'd in Forsyth County Pa...

Six suspects are in custody and have been charged with robbery by force and other charges and one remains at large after stealing at least 30 firearms from a Cumming pawn store early Saturday morning. Around 5:25 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, "seven male suspects entered the store by backing a truck into the front of" Forsyth County Pawn Inc. at 211 Atlanta Road, where multiple firearms were stolen, according to Cpl.

