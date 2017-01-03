6 arrested, ID'd in Forsyth County Pawn gun heist linked to Bullseye Marksman robbery
Six suspects are in custody and have been charged with robbery by force and other charges and one remains at large after stealing at least 30 firearms from a Cumming pawn store early Saturday morning. Around 5:25 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, "seven male suspects entered the store by backing a truck into the front of" Forsyth County Pawn Inc. at 211 Atlanta Road, where multiple firearms were stolen, according to Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Meadowm1
|918
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Paulamillsapp
|27
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|To Boosterthon or Not Boosterthon... that is th... (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Pizza Hut nonLuver
|28
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|i hate alpharetta (Jun '08)
|Dec 7
|Jet legs
|71
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec '16
|Peaches
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC