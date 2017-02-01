$3.5 million gift boosts regional Junior Achievement center
Mike Cottrell, with wife Lynn, hands over a $3.5 million donation to Jack Harris, president and CEO of Junior Achievement of Georgia, Friday in Gainesville. North Georgia philanthropist and businessman Mike Cottrell admits he's always had a soft spot for Junior Achievement since the days of his youth in Pennsylvania.
