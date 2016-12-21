Young pastor, wife hope to pique youth's interest in church
Price Road Community Church co-pastor Austin Houston and fiance Courtney Allen, who is also the church pianist, are doing their best along with co-pastor Phil Wills to make a diffence in their commuity. At 21 and 20 years old, respectively, Austin Houston and his fiance, Courtney Allen, may seem a little young to be leaders of a church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Fri
|Donzie
|917
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Paulamillsapp
|27
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|To Boosterthon or Not Boosterthon... that is th... (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Pizza Hut nonLuver
|28
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
|i hate alpharetta (Jun '08)
|Dec 7
|Jet legs
|71
|Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN??
|Dec 4
|Peaches
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC