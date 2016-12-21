War Memorial, Alliance Academy among Cumming City Council topics
During a quick final meeting of the year, the Cumming City Council approved several items regarding the Veterans War Memorial, a ground lease agreement and the 2017 budget. The council approved an agreement with local veterans groups for improvements and repairs to the city's Veterans War Memorial in downtown Cumming.
