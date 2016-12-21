Two suspects in custody, manhunt continues for others in pawn shop robbery
Police have captured two suspects and are searching for as many as four others accused of stealing guns from the Forsyth County Pawn in Cumming early Saturday morning. According to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety's twitter feed, police are searching for several suspects in an area near Deerfield and Morris roads just north of Alpharetta.
