Three arrested, four sought after Cumming pawn store robbery
Three suspects are in custody and four others are beings pursued by local law enforcement after stealing severalfirearms from a Cumming pawn store. Cpl. Peter Sabella of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the three were in custody after "six black males and one female" had used a pickup truck to get into Forsyth County Pawn Inc. at 211 Atlanta Road, where "multiple" firearms were stolen.
