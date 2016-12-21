Papa John's driver decks car out for ...

Papa John's driver decks car out for Christmas, puts 4-foot tree on roof

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Forsyth County News

Any hungry Forsyth County residents who orders pizza from Papa John's this holiday season are in for a festive surprise if their delivery driver is Debra Densmore-Jones. The north Forsyth resident who has been driving for the company for a little more than a year decked her minivan out with Christmas decorations, complete with Santa riding shotgun, window paint, a four-foot Christmas tree with garland and more than 500 colored lights on the roof and even a reindeer riding a toy car on the hood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec 15 Wdab 10
To Boosterthon or Not Boosterthon... that is th... (Sep '09) Dec 14 Pizza Hut nonLuver 28
News Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic... Dec 14 kuda 7
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Dec 9 Very good card 914
i hate alpharetta (Jun '08) Dec 7 Jet legs 71
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Dec 5 Laura R 26
Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN?? Dec 4 Peaches 1
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Earthquake
  5. Wall Street
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,524 • Total comments across all topics: 277,373,364

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC