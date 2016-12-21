Papa John's driver decks car out for Christmas, puts 4-foot tree on roof

Any hungry Forsyth County residents who orders pizza from Papa John's this holiday season are in for a festive surprise if their delivery driver is Debra Densmore-Jones. The north Forsyth resident who has been driving for the company for a little more than a year decked her minivan out with Christmas decorations, complete with Santa riding shotgun, window paint, a four-foot Christmas tree with garland and more than 500 colored lights on the roof and even a reindeer riding a toy car on the hood.

