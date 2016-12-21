Outgoing south Forsyth's Tam longest current-serving board member
District 27 state Sen. Michael Williams, middle, with District 5 Commissioner Jim Boff, left, and District 2 Commissioner Brian Tam. SOUTH FORSYTH -- Of the five board members currently representing Forsyth County, the longest-serving commissioner received well wishes and spoke on his time in office at his final regular meeting before stepping down.
