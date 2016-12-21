Northside Forsyth awarded for heart a...

Northside Forsyth awarded for heart attack care

Wednesday Dec 21

The Disease Specific Certification for Acute Myocardial Infraction, the medical term for a heart attack, is a "symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to providing safe and effective patient care. Northside Hospital-Forsyth received its two-year certification after undergoing a voluntary and rigorous on-site evaluation, demonstrating compliance with nationally developed standards for heart attack care."

