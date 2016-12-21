Morrow Community Foundation donates $46.5K to Forsyth schools program

For the fourth year in a row, the Morrow Community Foundation is funding the Forsyth County Schools Bring Your Own Technology, or BYOT, program. Jim and Peggie Morrow, who own Morrow Family Medicine in Cumming, presented a check to the Forsyth County Board of Education at a public meeting Thursday for $46,500 to go toward providing internet access and hotspot devices to students in need.

