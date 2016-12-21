Holiday House in Cumming needs more i...

Holiday House in Cumming needs more items

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Forsyth County News

A local community project helping children from families facing hardships to get presents over the holidays is in need of more donations. On Thursday, Youth Coordinator Naomi Byrne said The Place of Forsyth County's Holiday House at Freedom Tabernacle Church is in need of gifts for both boys and girls who are in elementary school, as well as bicycles for all ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec 15 Wdab 10
To Boosterthon or Not Boosterthon... that is th... (Sep '09) Dec 14 Pizza Hut nonLuver 28
News Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic... Dec 14 kuda 7
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Dec 9 Very good card 914
i hate alpharetta (Jun '08) Dec 7 Jet legs 71
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Dec 5 Laura R 26
Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN?? Dec 4 Peaches 1
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,569

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC