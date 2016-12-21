Growing Turkish community building center in south Forsyth
Ahiska Turks are from the area surrounding the border of Turkey and the country of Georgia. In the Georgian language, the population is called the Meskhetian Turks SOUTH FORSYTH -- A growing community in Forsyth County that is adding to the area's diversity will soon have their own local community center.
