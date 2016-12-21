Grand Jury: man tried to break into ATM in Cumming

A Forsyth County grand jury indicted a man for reportedly attempting to break into an ATM at the gas station where he worked. Zachary Wiley Akins faces counts for second-degree criminal damage to property and criminal attempt to commit theft in connection with a July 18 incident where he is accused of trying to force open an ATM cassette and dispenser at the ECO Car wash on Market Place Boulevard, according to records.

