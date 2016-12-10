GDOT holding open house for Hwy. 20 widening in west Forsyth

Residents will have another chance to voice their opinions and concerns about improvements being designed for a major commuter highway in west Forsyth. A public information open house to discuss the project to improve State Route 20 from Canton to Cumming will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Otwell Middle School, located at 605 Tribble Gap Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.