GDOT holding open house for Hwy. 20 widening in west Forsyth
Residents will have another chance to voice their opinions and concerns about improvements being designed for a major commuter highway in west Forsyth. A public information open house to discuss the project to improve State Route 20 from Canton to Cumming will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Otwell Middle School, located at 605 Tribble Gap Road.
