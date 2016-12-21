Forsyth school, district CCRPI scores improve
Elementary schools Big Creek: 101.1 Brookwood: 98.9 Chattahoochee: 88.2 Chestatee: 83.8 Coal Mountain: 86.6 Cumming: 78.8 Daves Creek: 102.2 Haw Creek: 87.4 Johns Creek: 102.9 Kelly Mill: 89.6 Mashburn: 94.8 Matt: 86.8 Midway: 87.9 Sawnee: 86.2 Settles Bridge: 98.1 Sharon: 102.8 Shiloh Point: 92.7 Silver City: 88.9 Vickery Creek: 92.7 Whitlow: 96.6 ALL: 90.7 Middle schools Lakeside: 94.6 Liberty: 82.2 Little Mill: 83.5 North Forsyth: 93.5 Otwell: 84.6 Piney Grove: 94 Riverwatch: 99.9 South Forsyth: 101.2 Vickery Creek: 97 ALL: 92.2 High schools Forsyth Central: 86.5 Forsyth Virtual Academy: 72.7 Lambert: 100.6 North Forsyth: 85.4 South Forsyth: 98 West Forsyth: 89.3 ALL: 92 DISTRICT: 92.5 STATE: 73.6 FORSYTH COUNTY -- If students and teachers are graded based on their ability to perform on tests and meet requirements, it is only fitting that schools and districts receive their own report ... (more)
