Forsyth school, district CCRPI scores improve

Elementary schools Big Creek: 101.1 Brookwood: 98.9 Chattahoochee: 88.2 Chestatee: 83.8 Coal Mountain: 86.6 Cumming: 78.8 Daves Creek: 102.2 Haw Creek: 87.4 Johns Creek: 102.9 Kelly Mill: 89.6 Mashburn: 94.8 Matt: 86.8 Midway: 87.9 Sawnee: 86.2 Settles Bridge: 98.1 Sharon: 102.8 Shiloh Point: 92.7 Silver City: 88.9 Vickery Creek: 92.7 Whitlow: 96.6 ALL: 90.7 Middle schools Lakeside: 94.6 Liberty: 82.2 Little Mill: 83.5 North Forsyth: 93.5 Otwell: 84.6 Piney Grove: 94 Riverwatch: 99.9 South Forsyth: 101.2 Vickery Creek: 97 ALL: 92.2 High schools Forsyth Central: 86.5 Forsyth Virtual Academy: 72.7 Lambert: 100.6 North Forsyth: 85.4 South Forsyth: 98 West Forsyth: 89.3 ALL: 92 DISTRICT: 92.5 STATE: 73.6 FORSYTH COUNTY -- If students and teachers are graded based on their ability to perform on tests and meet requirements, it is only fitting that schools and districts receive their own report ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.