Cumming employees may get raise
City of Cumming employees will likely receive a 4 percent pay raise in 2017 if next year's budget goes through as proposed. The budget is expected to pass, as councilmembers raised no concerns at a special called meeting Dec. 5 where they were presented with the 2017 numbers.
