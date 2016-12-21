Cops shop with kids in need at Cummin...

Cops shop with kids in need at Cumming Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Forsyth County News

The pink bike, which had been carefully placed in the Walmart shopping cart, stood out in the crowd of pre-teen boys, all of whom were huddled around the blue and black bicycles. Glancing at the price of her new toy, a little girl calculated how much money she had left: just less than $50.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec 15 Wdab 10
To Boosterthon or Not Boosterthon... that is th... (Sep '09) Dec 14 Pizza Hut nonLuver 28
News Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic... Dec 14 kuda 7
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Dec 9 Very good card 914
i hate alpharetta (Jun '08) Dec 7 Jet legs 71
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Dec 5 Laura R 26
Chad Carder Trouble AGAIN?? Dec 4 Peaches 1
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,580

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC