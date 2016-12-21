Black ice may form overnight Thursday...

Black ice may form overnight Thursday/Friday as temperatures dip below freezing

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Forsyth County News

FORSYTH COUNTY Thought fires blazed in north Georgia recently, that weather pattern may already seem a distant memory to Forsyth County as temperatures are forecasted to plunge below freezing Thursday night. According to the National Weather Service, a low of 27 degrees is predicted in Cumming overnight between Thursday and Friday, with wind gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

Read more at Forsyth County News.

