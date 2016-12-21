Annual Deck the Stalls aids horse rescue

Cumming horse rescue and relief fund, Save the Horses, will host a holiday event Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter, which is located at 1768 Newt Green Road, Cumming. The event will offer holiday treats, a petting zoo, sleigh-hay and "reindeer" rides, as well as face painting and other food and craft vendors.

