Safety Improvements, Traffic Relief Coming to MD 51
To relieve a traffic congestion at an intersection in Cumberland, the Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration is reconstructing MD 51 at Virginia Avenue. Weather permitting, crews will complete the $1.4 million project mid-summer.
