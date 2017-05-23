Safety Improvements, Traffic Relief C...

Safety Improvements, Traffic Relief Coming to MD 51

May 23, 2017 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

To relieve a traffic congestion at an intersection in Cumberland, the Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration is reconstructing MD 51 at Virginia Avenue. Weather permitting, crews will complete the $1.4 million project mid-summer.

