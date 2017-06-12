Report: CSX lays off at least 50 in C...

Report: CSX lays off at least 50 in Cumberland back shop

Tuesday May 23

CUMBERLAND, Md. - WCBC has now confirmed through several sources that at least 50 employees have been furloughed from the mechanical/back shop at CSX Cumberland.

