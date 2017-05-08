DelFest Announces Special Sets For Upcoming 10th Anniversary Installment
The 2017 DelFest will be held at Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, Maryland on May 25 - 28. Organizers of the event have detailed a number of special sets that will be held at the 10th annual DelFest later this month. On Thursday, May 25 DelFest will host a one-of-a-kind "Del McCoury Band & Friends" set which will find the Del McCoury Band joined by guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, Phish drummer Jon Fishman , singer-songwriter Ronnie Bowman and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band horn section.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Cumberland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hunter douglas? (Nov '13)
|Apr 29
|Hunter Douglas
|3
|MD--Casselman Coal-Power Plant (Jul '08)
|Apr 12
|Coal forever
|23
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Bill Grimes-Wyatt
|20
|Teen charged with rape to be tried in juvenile ... (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Alltowell
|10
|Thinking of moving to Cumberland (Jul '07)
|Mar '17
|Bevgate30
|38
|Girzzly Gym (Aug '16)
|Mar '17
|big johnson
|3
|Brittany at grooming tales
|Feb '17
|Yep
|6
Find what you want!
Search Cumberland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC