DelFest Announces Special Sets For Upcoming 10th Anniversary Installment

The 2017 DelFest will be held at Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, Maryland on May 25 - 28. Organizers of the event have detailed a number of special sets that will be held at the 10th annual DelFest later this month. On Thursday, May 25 DelFest will host a one-of-a-kind "Del McCoury Band & Friends" set which will find the Del McCoury Band joined by guitarist Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, Phish drummer Jon Fishman , singer-songwriter Ronnie Bowman and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band horn section.

