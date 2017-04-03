MD: Trump's Proposed Budget Plan Woul...

MD: Trump's Proposed Budget Plan Would End City Amtrak Route

April 07--President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget includes cuts for all long-distance Amtrak routes, including the Capitol Limited line that passes through Cumberland. Rural communities want mass transit too, and Amtrak is often the only option.

