MD: Trump's Proposed Budget Plan Would End City Amtrak Route
April 07--President Donald Trump's proposed federal budget includes cuts for all long-distance Amtrak routes, including the Capitol Limited line that passes through Cumberland. Rural communities want mass transit too, and Amtrak is often the only option.
