Inmate stabbed to death Saturday at state prison in Western Maryland

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by a fellow inmate Saturday afternoon in a recreation area at an Allegany County prison, state police said. Michael Hall was serving 29 years for murder and weapons charges before he was killed at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

