DelFest Announces 2017 Lineup Additions

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: JamBase

The 2017 DelFest will be held at Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, Maryland on May 25 - 28. DelFest organizers have announced a number of additional acts appearing at the 10th annual music festival taking place over Memorial Day Weekend. Headliners The Del McCoury Band will be joined by newly confirmed performers Railroad Earth, Tim O'Brien, The Gibson Brothers , River Whyless, Dead Man Winter featuring Dave Simonett from Trampled By Turtles, Cris Jacobs, The Broomestix, Dead Winter Carpenters, The Ballroom Thieves, Head For the Hills, Ghost of Paul Revere, The Kitchen Dwellers and Grand Ole' Ditch .

