Cumberland to end mutual aid for ambu...

Cumberland to end mutual aid for ambulance calls

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Daily Record

Cumberland officials have voted to end standing agreements for mutual aid between the city and Allegany County for emergency ambulance calls. The Cumberland Times-News reports that the mayor and city council voted Tuesday to terminate the agreement due to concerns about city ambulances responding to distant calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumberland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girzzly Gym (Aug '16) Tue big johnson 3
Brittany at grooming tales Feb 19 Yep 6
Hey Jan '17 Just graaduated 1
To the bums of cumberland Nov '16 wellsee 2
trying to locate someone form Cumberland Md (Jul '16) Jul '16 Blue Martin 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10) May '16 PFC Jones 19
Cresap (Apr '16) Apr '16 J- Dub 1
See all Cumberland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumberland Forum Now

Cumberland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumberland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Cumberland, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC