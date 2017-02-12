Inmate in Western Maryland suspected of killing a fellow prisoner
Roger Largent, 69, of Clear Spring in Washington County, was found dead in a cell at Western Correction Institute in Cumberland, police said. An officer found Largent unresponsive at 8:10 p.m. Saturday.
