Inmate in Western Maryland suspected of killing a fellow prisoner

Roger Largent, 69, of Clear Spring in Washington County, was found dead in a cell at Western Correction Institute in Cumberland, police said. An officer found Largent unresponsive at 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

