DelFest Announces Initial 2017 Lineup

The 2017 installment of DelFest will take place at Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, Maryland May 25 - 28. DelFest organizers have just announced the initial lineup for this year's event which as always will be headlined by The Del McCoury Band . Joining Del's band a top the lineup are The Travelin' McCourys featuring an appearance by special guest Dierks Bentley , the Trey Anastasio Band and Gov't Mule .

