Police: Woman punched officer during western Maryland sporting event
Authorities say a woman punched a Cumberland police officer in the face after he responded to a disturbance call at an Allegany College of Maryland sporting event. Nineteen-year-old Janai Bailey was charged with second-degree assault after police say she punched the officer Saturday while he was attempting to handcuff her for disorderly conduct.
