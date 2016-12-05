Police: Woman punched officer during ...

Police: Woman punched officer during western Maryland sporting event

Monday Dec 5

Authorities say a woman punched a Cumberland police officer in the face after he responded to a disturbance call at an Allegany College of Maryland sporting event. Nineteen-year-old Janai Bailey was charged with second-degree assault after police say she punched the officer Saturday while he was attempting to handcuff her for disorderly conduct.

