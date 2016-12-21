Ex-Pr. George's Co. Exec Jack Johnson Released From Prison
Former Prince George's County executive Jack Johnson has been released from the federal prison in Cumberland, Maryland, after serving prison time on corruption charges, News4 has learned. Johnson has been transferred to a federal halfway house in the Baltimore area, a public posting by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirms.
