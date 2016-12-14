2 Baltimore men crash car during police chase in Western Maryland
Maryland State Police say two Baltimore men are recovering and awaiting charges after their vehicle crashed into a carport during a chase in western Maryland. Police say troopers stopped the Ford Taurus along westbound Interstate 68 for suspected speeding.
