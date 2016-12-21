How cannibalistic killer's brother be...

How cannibalistic killer's brother became a deranged...

Sunday Nov 27 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Two New York brothers have built up competing records of disturbing crime, one a convicted cannibal killer and the other a multi-murderer who confessed to drinking a six-year-old girl's blood. Hadden Clark, 64, is currently serving two 30-year sentences in Maryland for the 1992 murder of 23-year-old Laura Houghteling in Bethesda, and for killing six-year-old Michele Dorr in Silver Spring on Memorial Day 1986.

Cumberland, MD

