Seismometers Overboard: Researchers to Study Off-Shore Fault

Earthquake researchers will drop seismometers along a 90-mile stretch of ocean floor this month to get a better idea of the potential hazards of offshore fault systems. The Scripps Institution of Oceanography will place the underwater seismometers along the northern section of a fault called the San Diego Trough.

