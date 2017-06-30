Kamau Daaood & a Band of Griots Double M Jazz Salon @ MCLM Sun., Jul. 9th, 2017 2PM
Double M Jazz Salon continues its legacy at the Mayme A. Clayton Library & Museum in Culver City. Jazz Baroness Mimi Melnick first began Double M Jazz Salon in 1996 in her Encino home on Strawberry Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Culver City Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outfest returns for its 35th installment of LGB...
|2 min
|Pope Benedictum
|4
|Look at possible conflicts of interest in Trump...
|33 min
|News Flash
|2
|I HATE little dogs!
|3 hr
|Barking up arf tree
|11
|White Male Privilege
|10 hr
|Miner
|23
|maria catalina ibarra (Feb '16)
|22 hr
|Norcal650
|110
|Enter to Win a FREE Fidget Spinner worth $25
|Fri
|Trumpets
|1
|Do you think Donald Trump should be President? ...
|Fri
|Trumpets
|1
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC