Wife swap: Leah Remini joins Kevin James on 'Kevin Can Wait'
In this Jan. 25, 2007, file photo, Kevin James and Leah Remini pose on the set of the CBS comedy "The King Of Queens" at Sony Studios in Culver City, Calif. Remini has confirmed that she will join the cast of James' CBS sitcom "Kevin Can Wait" for the 2017-2018 season.
