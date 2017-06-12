Why Cameron Diaz Disappeared From Hol...

Why Cameron Diaz Disappeared From Hollywood

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: E! Online

The actress last appeared in the 2014 musical Annie , co-starring Rose Byrne , Bobby Cannavale , Jamie Foxx and Quvenzhane Wallis . While she's one of the most popular movie stars in Hollywood, Cameron said two decades of non-stop travel from film set to film set was too much.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Micheal Moore (Dec '16) 1 hr Libertarians 10
gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal 1 hr Libertarians 11
Trump &Generals Bringing Back Military Draft? 11 hr Frank Underwood 1
Bass Player MISSING!!! 11 hr Rob-E-Rob 1
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 14 hr Anonymous 7
White Male Privilege 15 hr Anonymous 18
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Tango 20,932
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Los Angeles County was issued at June 14 at 2:13PM PDT

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC