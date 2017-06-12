Why Cameron Diaz Disappeared From Hollywood
The actress last appeared in the 2014 musical Annie , co-starring Rose Byrne , Bobby Cannavale , Jamie Foxx and Quvenzhane Wallis . While she's one of the most popular movie stars in Hollywood, Cameron said two decades of non-stop travel from film set to film set was too much.
