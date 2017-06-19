What to do with dying malls? Readers ...

What to do with dying malls? Readers suggest turning them into artist ...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Teresa Price votes for turning them into parks, but if that doesn't work, she's got a Plan B. "They could be remodeled as live/work spaces. It seems the younger generation likes the concept of communal living and working."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 1 hr Ahmmad 77
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico 4 hr lighterthanyou 4
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 4 hr secret Asian man 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
My tenant has people living in her kitchen Jun 18 minkman111 1
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Mar '17 Treason watch 14
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 leggings 2
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,694 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC