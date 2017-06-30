Watch the crazy new videos of Elon Musk's first tunnel at SpaceX headquarters
Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that his tunnel boring machine has completed the first segment of tunnel in Los Angeles. On Friday, he followed up with images and video of a tunnel - supposedly the same tunnel segment - located at the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.
