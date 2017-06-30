Watch the crazy new videos of Elon Mu...

Watch the crazy new videos of Elon Musk's first tunnel at SpaceX headquarters

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Mashable

Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that his tunnel boring machine has completed the first segment of tunnel in Los Angeles. On Friday, he followed up with images and video of a tunnel - supposedly the same tunnel segment - located at the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maxine waters 5 hr Paul Kersey 5
White Male Privilege 7 hr Coco lover 22
Ban all Muslims from entering United States 8 hr Refuse to hate 8
Review: National Family Solutions 8 hr Happy2Hear 2
Women should stop wearing bras 8 hr AntiSaggyTitties 5
Johnny Depp 10 hr Crafty 8
Aeropostale Files for bankruptcy?! 21 hr SummerBB8 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC