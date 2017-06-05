Vegetarian Chinese Fusion Option OOAK...

Vegetarian Chinese Fusion Option OOAK Kitchen Scrambles Into Downtown Culver City

It appears that one healthy-ish lunch option will replace another in Culver City, with today's reveal that OOAK Kitchen will step into a space formerly occupied by similarly-named Lyfe Kitchen. The latter was a quinoa and kale salad kind of place that couldn't hold on amidst last year's downtown Culver City restaurant turmoil, while the former is a new entrant into the Los Angeles market.

