Vegetarian Chinese Fusion Option OOAK Kitchen Scrambles Into Downtown Culver City
It appears that one healthy-ish lunch option will replace another in Culver City, with today's reveal that OOAK Kitchen will step into a space formerly occupied by similarly-named Lyfe Kitchen. The latter was a quinoa and kale salad kind of place that couldn't hold on amidst last year's downtown Culver City restaurant turmoil, while the former is a new entrant into the Los Angeles market.
