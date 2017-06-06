This Throwback Restaurant Off the 405 Will Make You Broil
For me, that stretch of the 405 from Long Beach to points north until you reach Playa Vista and Culver City has always been a dead zone, culinarily speaking. It's uncharted, unfamiliar territory, so I customarily ride out this section of roadway staying securely in my car, hunger pangs be damned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at La Verne Online.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|7 hr
|Yaya
|1
|Maxine waters
|7 hr
|actorvet
|4
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|10 hr
|whats putin know
|1
|80 Charts that Show Global Warming Hysteria Is ...
|11 hr
|Gerald
|1
|Contributers Needed for New Unscripted Comedy T...
|11 hr
|MysticArts Jacob
|1
|casula
|12 hr
|tuba toofpaste
|1
|Review: Inglewood Lanes
|12 hr
|INGLEWOOD LANES
|22
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC