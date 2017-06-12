The Press Release for Jordan Kahn's N...

The Press Release for Jordan Kahn's New Restaurant Is a Masterpiece

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Eater

So far, he has told GQ that the building is basically from outer space and the restaurant's early website copy described "blurring interrelationships between materials and ideas, environment and context, of sound and dissonance." Cool, got it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South LA gang leader blamed for 2 decades of vi... 37 min double foodie doggie 1
News Clippers Reportedly to Announce New Arena in In... 1 hr lakers thru and thru 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr ThomasA 20,936
Review: Days Inn LAX Airport 6 hr DAYS INN LAX AIRPORT 1
Review: McDonald's Restaurants 7 hr MCDONALDS LOS ANG... 1
Wet 'N' Wild Waterpark Los Angeles (Sep '13) 7 hr WET N WILD WATERP... 21
5-Year-Old Boy Saves Pregnant Mom's Life By Rem... 8 hr June 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at June 15 at 1:50PM PDT

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Libya
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC