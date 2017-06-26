The 4th Annual Culver City Film Festival Held in December 2017

Jon Gursha, the festival director Culver City Film Festival, is highly delighted to announce that the fourth annual Culver City Film Festival will hold from Monday the 4th to Monday the 11th of December 2017 in Culver City, CA. The Culver City Film Festival is an annual event established with the primary objective of bringing together a diverse group of filmmakers from around the world to share recent work and recognize local talent in a city celebrated for its cinematic history and in-depth cultural values.

