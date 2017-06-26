The 4th Annual Culver City Film Festi...

The 4th Annual Culver City Film Festival Held in December 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Digital Post Production

Jon Gursha, the festival director Culver City Film Festival, is highly delighted to announce that the fourth annual Culver City Film Festival will hold from Monday the 4th to Monday the 11th of December 2017 in Culver City, CA. The Culver City Film Festival is an annual event established with the primary objective of bringing together a diverse group of filmmakers from around the world to share recent work and recognize local talent in a city celebrated for its cinematic history and in-depth cultural values.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game 3 hr secret Asian man 1
Toilet charity gets Indian village to take on T... 7 hr Jan 1
Who are these that protest the protesters? 7 hr actorvet 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr True That 20,946
ByteFence- steer clear of these a-holes Sun Rodrigo 1
Johnny Depp Sun good grief 4
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico Sun Rip Chen Picket 8
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC