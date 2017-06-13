Storage start-up Clutter wants to get into renting, selling and donating your junk
Clutter, a Culver City start-up that picks up, stores and returns goods to people, landed a $64-million investment to bring its storage service to more cities and launch new services. The funding - announced Tuesday - comes from an investor group helmed by European venture capital firm Atomico, which was co-founded by one of the creators of Skype.
