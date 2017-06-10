'Star Wars' Superfan Jacob Tremblay F...

'Star Wars' Superfan Jacob Tremblay Finally Met Mark Hamill, Says He 'Geeked Out Big Time'

Star Wars superfan Jacob Tremblay had the best day ever at the premiere of his new film, The Book of Henry , on Wednesday, when he got the chance to meet Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. The 10-year-old Room star met the Star Wars icon while walking the red carpet at the LA Film Fest's opening night screening at the ArcLight Cinema in Culver City, California, and he managed to keep his cool exterior even as he was freaking out.

