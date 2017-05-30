Sony DADC Now Part of Pixelogic

Sony DADC Now Part of Pixelogic

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Digital Post Production

'The acquisition of Sony DADC NMS Creative Services places Pixelogic at the leading edge of media services for our feature and episodic customers,' said John Suh, co-president of Pixelogic. 'It expands our team of expert media engineers and creative talent, extends our geographic reach by providing a fully established London operation, and further adds to our capacity and capability within an expansive list of tools, technologies, formats, and distribution solutions.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Post Production.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Male Privilege 1 hr eyes on boobs 13
Bones Belonging to Ancient Mammals Found Under ... 1 hr lighterthanyou 2
Kathy Vara (Jan '10) 1 hr eyes on boobs 82
Trumped You Los Angeles 1 hr The Bronx 3
News The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows 3 hr B Insane Ogolfcourse 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
Inversion (World Premiere at Fringe Festival) 15 hr APutcha 1
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC