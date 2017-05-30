Sony DADC Now Part of Pixelogic
'The acquisition of Sony DADC NMS Creative Services places Pixelogic at the leading edge of media services for our feature and episodic customers,' said John Suh, co-president of Pixelogic. 'It expands our team of expert media engineers and creative talent, extends our geographic reach by providing a fully established London operation, and further adds to our capacity and capability within an expansive list of tools, technologies, formats, and distribution solutions.'
