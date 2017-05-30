Ron Howard to direct documentary on tenor Luciano Pavarotti
This combination photo shows director Ron Howard at the Kaleidoscope 5: LIGHT event in Culver City, Calif., on May 6, 2017, left, and opera singer Luciano Pavarotti. Howard's production company announced Thursday, June 1, 2017, that the Oscar-winning director's next project would be a documentary on famed Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ban all Muslims from entering United States
|5 hr
|U CaL
|1
|Italy police under fire for letting mob boss gr...
|10 hr
|Jane
|1
|Arizona man wears colander for driver's license...
|Sat
|Jean
|1
|lompoc parks
|Sat
|Mona Day
|1
|what's in lompoc?
|Sat
|Mona Day
|1
|What to Do if You are Wrongfully Accused of Har... (May '08)
|Sat
|Jorge Arriaza
|108
|The Latest: More venues cancel Kathy Griffin shows
|Sat
|LOL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Culver City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC