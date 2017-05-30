Ron Howard to direct documentary on t...

Ron Howard to direct documentary on tenor Luciano Pavarotti

Howard's production company announced Thursday, June 1, 2017, that th... LOS ANGELES - Following his successful Beatles documentary, Ron Howard is sticking with music. The Oscar-winner is directing a documentary about Luciano Pavarotti, the Italian tenor who rose to superstar status.

