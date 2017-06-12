Pursuit Nabs Suspects in Latest BevMo! Smash and Grab
In surveilance video, a man flees police following a smash-and-grab robbery at a Culver City BevMo! on Monday, June 12, 2017. Suspects pursued from a burglary at a BevMo! store are being investigated for possible connections to a series of high-dollar smash and grabs that have targeted the big box wine and spirits chain.
Culver City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump &Generals Bringing Back Military Draft?
|5 hr
|Frank Underwood
|1
|Bass Player MISSING!!!
|5 hr
|Rob-E-Rob
|1
|Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11)
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|7
|gobal warming trump why did you drop paris deal
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|10
|White Male Privilege
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|18
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Schizoid Alert: Lisa Marquis Cut Above Casting
|23 hr
|Ss playground
|1
