Pursuit Nabs Suspects in Latest BevMo! Smash and Grab

In surveilance video, a man flees police following a smash-and-grab robbery at a Culver City BevMo! on Monday, June 12, 2017. Suspects pursued from a burglary at a BevMo! store are being investigated for possible connections to a series of high-dollar smash and grabs that have targeted the big box wine and spirits chain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.