Police Chase Robbery Suspect to the R...

Police Chase Robbery Suspect to the Rooftop of Harold & Belle's, Plus More

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Eater

According to NBCLA , a trio of robbers has allegedly been busting into Bevmos around greater Los Angeles lately, snatching up whatever they can on the quick before taking off. Their latest heist involved a location in Culver City, at which point the police gave chase .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One of the LAPD cruisers allegedly stolen by ca... 3 hr Bad Boy 2
6-21-17 Murders hit record high in Mexico 4 hr America 3
News Hundreds of Thousands Attend in Women's March i... 8 hr god ofuranus 76
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
My tenant has people living in her kitchen Jun 18 minkman111 1
News LAPD Internal Affairs Detective Testifies In Pe... (Mar '08) Mar '17 Treason watch 14
News Tom Hanks sees US election warning in thriller ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 leggings 2
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at June 22 at 11:27AM PDT

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,935 • Total comments across all topics: 281,944,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC