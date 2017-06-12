Police: 3 men steal liquor from Culve...

Police: 3 men steal liquor from Culver City BevMo, lead high-speed pursuit in South LA

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

Three men who broke windows at a Culver City BevMo and stole bottles of liquor led police on a high-speed pursuit to South Los Angeles Monday, authorities said. It started around midnight when police responded to a break-in alarm at the BevMo at 5634 South Sepulveda Blvd., said Culver City police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Culver City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
WARNING about David Borshell 2 hr Katie W 3
Review: Inglewood Lanes 4 hr INGLEWOOD LANES 26
Review: Wildcats Bowling League at Inglewood Lanes 4 hr WILDCATS BOWLING ... 28
Inglewood Lanes is new located at 4030 W. Centu... (Feb '16) 4 hr INGLEWOOD LANES B... 120
Review: Round Table Pizza 4 hr ROUND TABLE PIZZA 40
Is Lake Forest the Ghetto of OC? (Jun '11) 10 hr Jerry 4
White Male Privilege 12 hr Changing the Channel 17
See all Culver City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Culver City Forum Now

Culver City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Culver City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Culver City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,336 • Total comments across all topics: 281,720,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC